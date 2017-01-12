Lavaca River watershed workshop set in Edna an hour ago A Texas...

A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to the Lavaca River watershed will be from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Texas Water Resources Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.