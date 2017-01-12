Lavaca River watershed workshop set in Edna an hour ago A Texas...
A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to the Lavaca River watershed will be from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Texas Water Resources Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Mexican restaurant (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Jo Jo and the pat...
|5
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
|Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sibling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC