Lavaca River watershed workshop set i...

Lavaca River watershed workshop set in Edna an hour ago A Texas...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on water quality related to the Lavaca River watershed will be from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna. The workshop is presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the Texas Water Resources Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 min PLZphartMOR 1,035
News Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... Dec '16 Jackie Slusher 1
Mexican restaurant (Jun '14) Nov '16 Jo Jo and the pat... 5
erica hernandez (Jun '16) Oct '16 Datboy 2
Ricky damborsky (May '16) Oct '16 Curious jane 2
News Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16) Jun '16 friend 1
Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sibling 1
See all Edna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edna Forum Now

Edna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Edna, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC