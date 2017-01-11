Homeless Coalition hosts volunteer opportunity to honor MLK 4 minutes ...
A day of service is the best way to keep the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. alive, said Kim Pickens, homeless advocate and board member of the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition. "Honoring the legacy of Dr. King who gave his personal and professional life to all Americans ... there is no greater honor than to serve your community," Pickens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Mexican restaurant (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Jo Jo and the pat...
|5
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
|Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sibling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC