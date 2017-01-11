Homeless Coalition hosts volunteer op...

Homeless Coalition hosts volunteer opportunity to honor MLK 4 minutes ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A day of service is the best way to keep the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. alive, said Kim Pickens, homeless advocate and board member of the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition. "Honoring the legacy of Dr. King who gave his personal and professional life to all Americans ... there is no greater honor than to serve your community," Pickens said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr Wang 1,014
News Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... Dec '16 Jackie Slusher 1
Mexican restaurant (Jun '14) Nov '16 Jo Jo and the pat... 5
erica hernandez (Jun '16) Oct '16 Datboy 2
Ricky damborsky (May '16) Oct '16 Curious jane 2
News Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16) Jun '16 friend 1
Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sibling 1
See all Edna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edna Forum Now

Edna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Edna, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC