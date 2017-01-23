Edna man sentenced for murder 23 minutes ago An Edna man was...
Olin "Champ" Robinson suffered two stab wounds and died in a hospital Nov. 17, 2013. Almaad "Joe" Raykeem Robinson pleaded guilty to murder in October, Jackson County District Clerk Sharon Mathis said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 min
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec '16
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Mexican restaurant (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Jo Jo and the pat...
|5
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
|Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sibling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC