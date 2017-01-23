Edna man sentenced for murder 23 minutes ago An Edna man was...

Edna man sentenced for murder 23 minu...

Edna man sentenced for murder

Olin "Champ" Robinson suffered two stab wounds and died in a hospital Nov. 17, 2013. Almaad "Joe" Raykeem Robinson pleaded guilty to murder in October, Jackson County District Clerk Sharon Mathis said Tuesday.

