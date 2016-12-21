Food service inspections 10 hours fro...

Food service inspections 10 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Food Temperature/Time Requirements category is 5 demerits; in the Personnel/Handling/Source Requirements category, 4 demerits; and in the Facility and Equipment Requirements, 3 demerits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut... Dec 5 Jackie Slusher 1
Mexican restaurant (Jun '14) Nov 30 Jo Jo and the pat... 5
erica hernandez (Jun '16) Oct '16 Datboy 2
Ricky damborsky (May '16) Oct '16 Curious jane 2
News Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16) Jun '16 friend 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Does anyone know a Maria D.O.B 3/25/00 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Sibling 1
See all Edna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edna Forum Now

Edna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Edna, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC