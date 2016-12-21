Family remembers five children who died in home ... 57 minutes ago
Johnny Hernandez holds the mother of his children, Annabel Ortiz, as they sit in front of their five children's gravestones during a remembrance ceremony at the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado. The siblings died two years ago in a mobile home fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married women
|15 hr
|Real talk
|1
|Painter works, teaches in oil, pastels 12 minut...
|Dec 5
|Jackie Slusher
|1
|Mexican restaurant (Jun '14)
|Nov 30
|Jo Jo and the pat...
|5
|erica hernandez (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Datboy
|2
|Ricky damborsky (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Curious jane
|2
|Neighbors recall details of man shot by officer... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|friend
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Edna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC