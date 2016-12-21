Extension service offering program on pesticides, bees, plants 14...

A five-hour continuing education program on pesticides and foliage will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Jackson County Services Building auditorium, 411 N. Wells, Edna. The event is hosted by the Field Crops and Beef committees of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Jackson County office.

