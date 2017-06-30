Update from Rep. Peterson: We'll lose projects, jobs if Senate...
The state operating budget might be saved, but local projects will see delays if Senate Republicans continue to refuse to negotiate a Capital Budget. The House proposed construction projects throughout the state totaling $4.15 billion to build new schools, invest in clean drinking water, salmon recovery programs, expand and upgrade mental health facilities, and invest in housing programs.
