Edmonds police arrest suspect after s...

Edmonds police arrest suspect after swastika painted on car at Westgate Chapel

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds police reported yet another incident of swatiska painting, as a 21-year-old Edmonds man was arrested Wednesday after the symbol was painted on a car at Westgate Chapel Sunday morning. According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory McElroy @ Aquarium Co op Jun 30 FishKeeper 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 29 lopez 60
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC