During fireworks season, leave 911 open for emergencies

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: My Edmonds

With July 4th fast approaching, Snohomish County's 911 call centers - SNOCOM and SNOPAC - urge you to celebrate responsibly and keep 911 lines open for emergencies. Last year, 911 calls received on the 4th of July between 10-11 p.m. were triple the average number of 911 calls for the previous months.

