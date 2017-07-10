Council approves revised noise ordinance; revisits renewable energy resolution
City of Edmonds construction projects will soon be able to operate more easily outside current noise restrictions of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily following a 4-3 vote by the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night. Private projects will also get more leeway.
