Climate change resolution commits Edmonds to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025

When the Edmonds City Council passed its June 27 resolution supporting the Paris agreement on climate change , it also approved amendments by Councilmember Mike Nelson that call for city-owned buildings be powered completely by renewable energy by 2019; and the city's community electricity supply to come from renewable sources by 2025. The Sierra Club issued a news release Thursday, June 29, that said Edmonds is the first city or town in Washington state to commit to 100 percent renewable energy - and the 37th U.S. city to make such a commitment.

