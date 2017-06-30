Climate change resolution commits Edmonds to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025
When the Edmonds City Council passed its June 27 resolution supporting the Paris agreement on climate change , it also approved amendments by Councilmember Mike Nelson that call for city-owned buildings be powered completely by renewable energy by 2019; and the city's community electricity supply to come from renewable sources by 2025. The Sierra Club issued a news release Thursday, June 29, that said Edmonds is the first city or town in Washington state to commit to 100 percent renewable energy - and the 37th U.S. city to make such a commitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory McElroy @ Aquarium Co op
|Jun 30
|FishKeeper
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|lopez
|60
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC