State: Edmonds' unemployment rate at 2.8 percent
Edmonds' unemployment rate for April 2017 was 2.8 percent, down from 3.7 percent in April 2016. Lynnwood's April 2017 rate was 3.3 percent, falling from 4.2 percent in April 2016.
