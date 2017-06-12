South County Politics: Preview of arg...

South County Politics: Preview of arguments on regional fire authority ballot measure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: My Edmonds

The cities of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier get service from the fire district by contract, but residents of those cities don't vote in district elections. Although City of Edmonds voters won't see the regional fire authority measure on the ballot, those who live in unincorporated Snohomish County areas and have an Edmonds address - such as Esperance or Picnic Point - will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 12 izzy 58
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 6
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jun 4 Elise R Gingerich 3
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC