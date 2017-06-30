South County Politics: Monday, July 3 deadline for voters to register online or by mail
Monday, July 3, is the deadline for voters to register on line or by mail for the Aug. 1 primary or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address. New Washington voters can register through Aug. 24, but after Monday, July 3, they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor's office in Everett.
