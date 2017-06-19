South County Politics: Introductory s...

South County Politics: Introductory statements from Fire District 1 candidates in primary

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: My Edmonds

Fire District 1 board candidates Bret Chiafalo, Brandy Donaghy, Michael Ellis and Brandon Richards recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters. Incumbent Commissioner David Chan did not respond to requests for a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 19 Evebrdy 59
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,150 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC