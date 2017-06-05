South County Politics: Full primary b...

South County Politics: Full primary ballot in Lynnwood and fire district, not Edmonds

Lynnwood voters and voters in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1 will decide in the Aug. 1 primary election whether to form a regional fire authority. In addition, voters in Fire District 1 will decide among five candidates for a position on the district board of commissioners, and voters in the city of Lynnwood will decide among three candidates to replace retiring City Council member Christopher Boyer.

