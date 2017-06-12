Snohomish County Medical Examiner ide...

Snohomish County Medical Examiner identifies remains found near Picnic Point Road

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a man discovered in a creek near the 7200 block of Picnic Point Road June 3 as Nicholas Bowen, 38, of Edmonds. The cause and manner of Bowen's death is pending, the medical examiner's office said.

