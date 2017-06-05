Snohomish County Fire District 1, fir...

Snohomish County Fire District 1, firefighters agree on contract

The Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a new contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1828 representing the district's more than 200 professional firefighters. The action was taken at the fire district's June 6 board meeting.

