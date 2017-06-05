Sheriff's office investigating human remains found at Picnic Point
Major crimes detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation of an unidentified person whose remains were discovered in the Picnic Point area of unincorporated Edmonds Saturday night, June 3. According to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton, deputies were called out to the 7200 block of Picnic Point Road around 9 p.m. June 3 after two men, ages 20 and 17, who had been exploring the area found the human remains in a nearby stream.
