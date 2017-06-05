Reminder: Register now for South County Walks leader info session
If you love to walk and want a reason to get outside to move this summer, you can learn more about becoming a walk leader during an information session on Monday, June 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Walks begin later this month in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace and continue all summer.
