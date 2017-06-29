Operator injured, road closed as exca...

Operator injured, road closed as excavator tumbles into 212th Street construction hole Tuesday

Rush hour traffic at a busy Edmonds intersection was snarled for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon after an excavator being used for a city road construction project at 212th Street Southwest toppled into a 12-foot-deep hole. The driver of the excavator suffered a sprained ankle, a strained shoulder and bumps and bruises during the mishap, Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams said.

