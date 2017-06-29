Operator injured, road closed as excavator tumbles into 212th Street construction hole Tuesday
Rush hour traffic at a busy Edmonds intersection was snarled for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon after an excavator being used for a city road construction project at 212th Street Southwest toppled into a 12-foot-deep hole. The driver of the excavator suffered a sprained ankle, a strained shoulder and bumps and bruises during the mishap, Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|23 hr
|lopez
|60
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC