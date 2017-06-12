Missing Mountlake Terrace man found in Edmonds, reunited with family
Matthew Ballard, 60, was found in the area of 224th Street Southwest near 100th Avenue West in Edmonds around 10 a.m. Monday. He was checked out by aid and released at the scene, according to Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt.
