Kids celebrate Dad in Edmonds contest

Thursday Jun 15

In honor of Father's Day and the Edmonds Arts Festival, dozens of local kids showed off their artistic skills for the 4th Annual "Most Deserving Dads" Picture Contest. Sponsored by Edmonds-based Insurance Services Group and Revelations Yogurt, the contest invited kids of all ages to draw an activity they like to do with their dad, grandpa, uncle, or male role model.

