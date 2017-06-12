Kids celebrate Dad in Edmonds contest
In honor of Father's Day and the Edmonds Arts Festival, dozens of local kids showed off their artistic skills for the 4th Annual "Most Deserving Dads" Picture Contest. Sponsored by Edmonds-based Insurance Services Group and Revelations Yogurt, the contest invited kids of all ages to draw an activity they like to do with their dad, grandpa, uncle, or male role model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 12
|izzy
|58
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC