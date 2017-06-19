Free 'South County Walks' program launches June 20

Are you looking for a way to get more active this summer? Join us for free community walks, scheduled four times a week for 10 weeks between June 20 and Aug. 29. Participate one time, eight times, or all 40 times! Walks will typically be two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. Rain or shine, they will take place: A Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds , A Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Rec Center, 18900 44th Ave. W, Lynnwood , A Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace , and A Mondays at 6 p.m. starting at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood .

