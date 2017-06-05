First Solo Handcyclist to Compete in Race Across America
This June, three American handcyclists will be competing in endurance cycling's most grueling challenge, the Race Across America . AndrA© Kajlich, a double amputee from Edmonds, Washington will be the first handcyclist to compete in the solo race.
Read more at New Mobility.
