Fireworks sales begin statewide June 28; local displays planned July 3, 4
Consumer firework sales across the state will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 28, and continue until 9 p.m. on July 5. State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc reminds residents to "know the laws before purchasing and discharging fireworks," and "only purchase legal fireworks." This year 867 retail fireworks stand licenses were issued.
