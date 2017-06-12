Fire District 1 resolution again asks county to ban fireworks
The county's largest fire district is once again asking the Snohomish County Council to adopt a ban on the sale and discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas. The Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners earlier this month unanimously adopted a resolution in support of a county-wide fireworks ban.
