Expect Yost Park trail closures during sewer replacement project

1 hr ago Read more: My Edmonds

The contractor for the City of Edmonds' 2017 Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project will be working in Yost Park during the month of July, and the public should expect frequent closures of the trail/road between Maple Street and Shell Valley Road, the City of Edmonds said. All other trails within the park will remain open, with limited access points, during construction.

