Expect Yost Park trail closures during sewer replacement project
The contractor for the City of Edmonds' 2017 Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project will be working in Yost Park during the month of July, and the public should expect frequent closures of the trail/road between Maple Street and Shell Valley Road, the City of Edmonds said. All other trails within the park will remain open, with limited access points, during construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|Jun 19
|Evebrdy
|59
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC