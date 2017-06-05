Edmonds Waterfront Festival June 2-4:...

Edmonds Waterfront Festival June 2-4: What you need to know

The Port of Edmonds on June 2-4 will welcome the 30th Annual Edmonds Waterfront Festival hosted by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, with new nautical-themed booths. This annual festival is a major fundraiser with proceeds supporting Rotary programs and services.

