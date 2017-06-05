Edmonds in the flight path? Opponents...

Edmonds in the flight path? Opponents still hope to halt Paine Field passenger flights

Artists renderings of the new Paine Field passenger terminal, due to begin serving customers in fall 2018. It's been a long time in the works, but with ground now broken for the new Alaska Airlines terminal at Paine Field, project supporters are confident that as many as two dozen daily commercial flights from this new facility will begin in fall 2018.

