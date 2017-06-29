Edmonds house fire causes $215,000 da...

Edmonds house fire causes $215,000 damage, displaces family of five

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: My Edmonds

Three children - ages 15, 11 and 6 - safely escaped after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their Edmonds home this afternoon. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 4:40 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the two-story home in the 20500 block of 80th Avenue West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) 18 hr lopez 60
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May '17 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC