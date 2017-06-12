Edmonds Diversity Commission offering small grants for community programs
The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission has announced the first-ever application round for a new small grants program to fund community programs, events and/or activities that engage, educate or involve the Edmonds community in ways that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Local not-for-profit groups, agencies, organizations or individuals are encouraged to apply for small grants of up to $500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
