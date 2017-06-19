Edmonds City Council Tuesday to consi...

Edmonds City Council Tuesday to consider resolution supporting Paris climate agreement

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: My Edmonds

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting is scheduled to consider passage of a resolution regarding environmental goals established in the Paris agreement on climate change. The council agenda narrative speaking to the resolution, sponsored by Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Diane Buckshnis, said that "global climate change is a reality and represents an ever-increasing threat to the health and well-being of citizens of Edmonds and beyond."

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16) Jun 19 Evebrdy 59
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Jun 8 rrs 19
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) May 27 Gang gang 16
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr '17 Larry 9
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,285 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC