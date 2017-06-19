Edmonds City Council Tuesday to consider resolution supporting Paris climate agreement

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, June 27 meeting is scheduled to consider passage of a resolution regarding environmental goals established in the Paris agreement on climate change. The council agenda narrative speaking to the resolution, sponsored by Councilmembers Dave Teitzel and Diane Buckshnis, said that "global climate change is a reality and represents an ever-increasing threat to the health and well-being of citizens of Edmonds and beyond."

