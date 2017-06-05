Edmonds business owners to get a boost from free small business workshop June 22

The City of Edmonds, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Downtown Alliance are teaming up to offer a free small business workshop Thursday afternoon, June 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room on the third floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The workshop will offer motivational remarks and insights from business leaders, small-business resources, actionable hints and tips for success, and networking opportunities.

