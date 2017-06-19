Edmonds Arts Festival "rocks it" on two stages this weekend
Funny Phoenix, located in Firdale brings humor from "the village" to the arts festival at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Actor Susan Connors plays off the wacky antics of Debra Rich Gettleman in this photo, courtesy of The Phoenix Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|Evebrdy
|59
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Jun 8
|rrs
|19
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC