Affordable housing topic of June 27 Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary meeting
Mark Smith of the Housing Consortium of Everett and Snohomish County will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, June 27 meeting of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club. The Daybreakers Rotary meets at the Edmonds Anthony's Beach CafA© starting at 7 a.m. Guests welcome.
