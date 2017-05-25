Three district high schools nominated for 5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards

The drama departments of Edmonds Heights K-12, Meadowdale High School and Mountlake Terrace High School can take a bow as the departments all received nods from the 5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards on Tuesday. Edmonds-Heights received three award nominations and three honorable mentions for a pair of musical productions during the 2016-2017 school year, Jane Eyre and The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy .

