Three district high schools nominated for 5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards
The drama departments of Edmonds Heights K-12, Meadowdale High School and Mountlake Terrace High School can take a bow as the departments all received nods from the 5th Avenue 2017 Theater Awards on Tuesday. Edmonds-Heights received three award nominations and three honorable mentions for a pair of musical productions during the 2016-2017 school year, Jane Eyre and The Addams Family - A New Musical Comedy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 19
|Meg J
|51
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC