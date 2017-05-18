Scene nearby: First phase of Bike2Health completed
City of Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, City of Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and Verdant Health Commissioner Deana Knutsen wielded the scissors to cut the ribbon. They were joined by other city officials and members of local bicycle clubs: At left, Margaret Elwood, Sarah Olson and Lynn Sordel, and at right Jesse Birchman, David Mach and Peter Block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|8 hr
|Meg J
|51
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC