Scene in Edmonds: Kids get moving during annual Health and Fitness Expo
Edmonds-Woodway High School cross country runners John Christian and Jun Masunga prepare to lead the runners through the course. A warm spring day drew kids and their families to the annual Edmonds Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium Saturday morning.
