Reminder: Mom Prom this Saturday to benefit Scriber Lake High School
Ladies: Here's a reminder that if you missed out on your high school prom, or maybe you just want to re-live the moments: The Edmonds Mom Prom is set for this Saturday, May 6 in the Lakeview Room at Mountlake Terrace's Ballinger Park. Proceeds from the women-only fundraising event will help Scriber Lake High School teens have a prom of their own - the first-ever for the alternative high school - in late May. As noted in our earlier story here , the Mom Prom is the brainchild of two Edmonds women - Erica Shelley Nelson and Erin Ornes.
