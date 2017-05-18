Lynnwood City Council to vote Monday on crumb rubber use for Meadowdale Playfields
On Monday, May 22, the Lynnwood City Council will decide if crumb rubber is their preferred material for the Meadowdale Playfields renovation project. The Lynnwood City Council briefly discussed the project as a memo item during Monday night's business meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Fri
|Meg J
|51
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC