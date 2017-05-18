Looking Back: Historical Edmonds Memo...

Looking Back: Historical Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

The 35th Annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. This year, the ceremony will remember those who served during the Vietnam conflict. Special honors will be paid to the local young men who lost their lives during that time.

