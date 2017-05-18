Let's Get ReadyTogether: Developing emergency procedures for your workplace or school
Disasters can happen at any time. If you are away from home, do you know where to find safe shelter locations? Do you know what the emergency procedures are for your child's school or for your workplace? Know how to make sure you and your loved ones are safe in a disaster, no matter where you are, during the latest in a series of "ReadyTogether" video tips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
