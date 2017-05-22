Is your child buckled in safely? Click It or Ticket campaign starts May 22
As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is asking families to buckle up. The national "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign will take place May 22 through June 4, concurrent with Memorial Day, one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.
