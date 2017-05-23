Hot dog: Warm weather in forecast for Memorial Day weekend
A prominent feature of the older childrens' section of the spray park, the 55-gallon green soaker bucket, dumps its contents every few minutes. Warm weather is in the forecast for the holiday weekend, just in time for the opening of the Hazel Miller Spray Park at Edmonds City Park.
