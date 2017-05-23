Hot dog: Warm weather in forecast for...

Hot dog: Warm weather in forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: My Edmonds

A prominent feature of the older childrens' section of the spray park, the 55-gallon green soaker bucket, dumps its contents every few minutes. Warm weather is in the forecast for the holiday weekend, just in time for the opening of the Hazel Miller Spray Park at Edmonds City Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood May 19 Meg J 51
Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10) Apr 28 Larry 9
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb '17 Marguerite Ridgway 18
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC