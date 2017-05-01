From the Publisher's Desk: Giving back and looking ahead

During a recent column regarding the ongoing challenges of local journalism, I pledged to donate 10 percent of all subscriptions through April 30 to help students at our two local high schools - Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace - who have been selected to perform in this May's prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival in New York City. Thanks to our readers' response, today we are donating a total of $350 - $175 to each of the school's online fundraising efforts.

