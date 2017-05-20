From the Edmonds Mayor: Edmonds, the ...

From the Edmonds Mayor: Edmonds, the region and beyond

Years ago, when I was first on the Edmonds City Council, I quickly discovered how important it is as an elected official to not only know the jurisdiction you represent, but equally important is how that jurisdiction fits into the fabric of the surrounding region. Now, more than ever, how we fit-in regionally is of even greater importance.

