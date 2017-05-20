From the Edmonds Mayor: Edmonds, the region and beyond
Years ago, when I was first on the Edmonds City Council, I quickly discovered how important it is as an elected official to not only know the jurisdiction you represent, but equally important is how that jurisdiction fits into the fabric of the surrounding region. Now, more than ever, how we fit-in regionally is of even greater importance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|inkuyo
|54
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|May 27
|Gang gang
|16
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC