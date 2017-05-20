Edmonds Senior Center to bring back s...

Edmonds Senior Center to bring back speed dating June 5

Friday May 26

The Edmonds Senior Center will be holding a Speed Dating event in the senior center dining hall on Monday, June 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. Sign up for an evening of conversation, laughs and wonderful, catered hors d'oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages, sponsored by Vineyard Park of Mountlake Terrace. The cost is $12 for members and $17 for non-members.

