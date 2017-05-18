Edmonds police searching for missing man

Edmonds police Thursday morning said that they are searching for a 75-year-old Edmonds man who didn't return home from a walk in downtown Edmonds. Torkelson, who has Alzheimer's, was reported missing by his family after he didn't return home.

