Edmonds PCC announces expansion efforts to include taqueria, cafe
Remodeling efforts are underway at PCC Natural Markets' Edmonds location, with a rotisserie, cafA© and taqueria among the new offerings planned. The PCC has been in Edmonds' Westgate neighborhood since 2008, taking over the former Albertson's store at the corner of Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|May 19
|Meg J
|51
|Lynnwood Tavern - it was an icon in it's day (Jan '10)
|Apr 28
|Larry
|9
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Momma Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC